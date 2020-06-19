What you need to know June 19

Light clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | June 19, 2020

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 19.

First Alert Weather

Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s and feel slightly muggy.

This afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

Light clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there are small chances of an isolated shower.

High temperatures reach the low 90s today!

This weekend will be sticky and warm.

Areas west of the Mississippi River, such as southeast Missouri and portions of Southern Illinois, will have higher chances of scattered rain and storms by Saturday afternoon.

More scattered rain and storms will push into the Heartland by Sunday. An isolated strong storm is possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are the main threats.

Next week is looking soggy, but temperatures will be cooling down into the mid and low 80s!

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • By the middle of next week, dust from the Sahara Desert could be above our heads. It is known as the annual “Saharan dust migration.”
  • The Memphis Zoo will begin serving alcohol during business hours to help the facility recover from losses after the COVID-19 shutdown.
  • Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos.
  • Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

