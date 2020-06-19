Twin albino fawns frolicking in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year when the deer population begins to increase. Does are starting to have their babies throughout the Heartland. You may have even spotted a few in your area.
A pair of fawns in Cape Giradeau has some seeing double.
That’s because they appear to be twin albino baby deer.
Viewer Christie Morgan Schoen sent us a video of the babies.
The video shows the white fawns walking into a fenced in area with their mother.
The appear to scamper and frolic about, also wanting mom to feed them.
Schoen said she sees the albino twins every morning in the backyard of a Cape Girardeau home.
Talk about some early morning entertainment!
Typically fawns are born with a reddish coat with white spots. They tend to lose the spots by winter.
If the these new twins have spots, they are very hard to see. It doesn’t make them any less cute.
This isn’t the first time an albino deer has been spotted in the Cape Girardeau area.
Throughout the past few years viewers have shared their videos and photos of the animals throughout town.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, albinism is a recessive trait.
For a deer to become albino, both doe and buck must have the trait for it manifest into their offspring.
The rare genetic trait can produce no pigment in skin, tissues and hair and pink nose and eyes.
