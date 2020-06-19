140th Fancy Farm Picnic to be held with COVID-19 modifications

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - The 140th Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will be held this summer, but with COVID-19 safety modifications.
The picnic committee announced the annual gathering will be held at the St. Jerome Catholic Church grounds in Fancy Farm, Kentucky on Aug. 1.
The parish picnic will continue to serve up thousands of pounds of slow cooked barbecue and features speeches from political figures.
However, to meet local, state and CDC social distancing guidelines for large gatherings and other health safety measures, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be changes.
This year’s event will have fewer booths, reduced hours, volunteers will be wearing masks and volunteers will be sanitizing the area throughout the day.
Also this year, political speeches will not take place at the pavilion.
Instead, invited speakers will deliver their speeches from inside the Fancy Farm Elementary School gymnasium.
The speeches will be live-streamed to the picnic.
Only attendees with tickets will be allowed to hear the speeches in person.
Organizers said these changes are aimed at providing a welcoming and safe picnic.
More details on the picnics events will be released at a later date.
