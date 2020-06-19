Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 9 new cases, 2 new recoveries in region

The Southern Seven Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries in the region on Friday, June 19. (Source: CDC)
By Amber Ruch | June 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 3:07 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries in the region on Friday, June 19.

The new positive cases include a woman in her 30s from Alexander County, and in Union County, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 288 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region, and a total of 175 recoveries.

There have been a total of 18 deaths in the region.

The health department said there have been 4,255 negative COVID-19 tests, as of June 19.

Alexander County

  • 18 total cases
  • 14 recovered
  • 0 deaths

Hardin County

  • 1 total case
  • 1 recovered
  • 0 deaths

Johnson County

  • 20 total cases
  • 11 recovered
  • 0 deaths

Massac County

  • 7 total cases
  • 7 recovered
  • 0 deaths

Pope County

  • 1 total case
  • 1 recovered
  • 0 deaths

Pulaski County

  • 65 total cases
  • 48 recovered
  • 0 deaths

Union County

  • 176 total cases
  • 93 recovered
  • 18 deaths

