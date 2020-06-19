Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 9 new cases, 2 new recoveries in region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries in the region on Friday, June 19.
The new positive cases include a woman in her 30s from Alexander County, and in Union County, a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a man in 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.
Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 288 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region, and a total of 175 recoveries.
There have been a total of 18 deaths in the region.
The health department said there have been 4,255 negative COVID-19 tests, as of June 19.
Alexander County
- 18 total cases
- 14 recovered
- 0 deaths
Hardin County
- 1 total case
- 1 recovered
- 0 deaths
Johnson County
- 20 total cases
- 11 recovered
- 0 deaths
Massac County
- 7 total cases
- 7 recovered
- 0 deaths
Pope County
- 1 total case
- 1 recovered
- 0 deaths
Pulaski County
- 65 total cases
- 48 recovered
- 0 deaths
Union County
- 176 total cases
- 93 recovered
- 18 deaths
