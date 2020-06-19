Southeast Mo. State University Regents to set new operating budget

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider the fiscal year 2021 general operating and auxiliary budgets.
The Board will meet on June 22 at 9 a.m. You can watch it via webcast by clicking here.
You can click here for the full agenda.
The Regents will consider approving course fees for electronic materials effective in the fall 2020 semester. They’ll also consider replacement of orientation fees for First STEP, new transfer and new international students with an enrollment fee for new first-time, new transfer and new international students effective with fall 2021 enrollments.
The Regents will hear reports on contracts and facilities management projects and an fiscal year 2020 budget to actual budget report, both from Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, and a report on the status and timeline of the program prioritization timeline from Southeast Provost Mike Godard.
