Slightly Warmer and More Muggy Morning

This morning will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures in the 60s and slightly muggy. We are still staying dry with mostly sunny skies. Light clouds will appear during the afternoon and there are small chances of an isolated shower. High temperatures reach the low 90s today!
This weekend will be sticky and warm. Areas west of the Mississippi River, such as southeast Missouri and portions of Southern Illinois, will have higher chances of scattered rain/storms by Saturday afternoon. The further east you are, Kentucky and Tennessee, look to have better chances of staying dry. More scattered activity will push in by Sunday. There is a chance during the afternoon/evening hours there may be an isolated strong storm with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.
A soggy next week will be in our favor, but the temperatures will also be cooling down into the mid and low 80s!
-Lisa
