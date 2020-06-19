Scott County Sheriff releases statement on memorial drone funds

After the Scott County Sheriff’s Office invested several thousand dollars to address the computer issues, we learned of the “Drone Program.” We have yet to find any electronic or hardcopies of the financial records regarding the “Drone Program,” but we are still searching. What we do know is that the Sheriff’s Office has paid $1,700 per year for liability insurance since 2017 and a balance of $5,995.00 was still owed for the drone’s trailer upon my taking office. The former Sheriff left the drone account with approximately $2,000 remaining.

Sheriff Wes Drury