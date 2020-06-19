Saluki sculpture representing SIU students installed on campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new feature has been installed on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus.
A 19-foot-long sculpture of three saluki dogs can now be viewed on the lawn between Pulliam and Woody Halls.
Saluki is the mascot for SIU-C.
The sculpture, the centerpiece for the new Saluki Alumni Plaza, was installed on Thursday, June 18.
According to the SIU Alumni Association, the three saluki dogs represent past, present and future students.
The sculpture was produced by alumnus, sculptor, metalsmith John Medwedeff and his team at Medwedeff Forge & Design Studio in Murphysboro.
The association believes the artwork will be a focal point on campus and a hit with students and alumni.
“I can imagine prospective students thinking about coming to SIU wanting to snap selfies in front of them, and alumni visiting campus will definitely want to check out the spot,” Larry Mieldezis ’86, immediate past president of the Association Board. Mieldezis is also a member of the of the committee that created the concept for Saluki Alumni Plaza.
The creation of the Saluki Alumni Plaza is in honor of SIU’s 150th anniversary.
The project will cost $320,000 to complete.
