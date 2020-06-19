CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Warmer weather brings more pedestrians on our sidewalks and roads as the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety announced a weeklong campaign, to keep you safe.
“We’re just asking people to be safe and pay attention. And really be aware of distracted driving. And put your phones down while your walking or when your driving,” says Director of Public Safety in Sikeston, James McMillen who has tips, for pedestrians who walk along the road.
“Well I would say if you are going to walk, and there is a sidewalk, and use the crosswalks when you are crossing the road”
He says even though some roads don’t have sidewalks and crosswalks, you still need to be alert.
“I understand some places don’t have that and that’s ok. But if you are going to cross the road at those times, be sure you are making eye contact with the motorist. And if you are a motorist, make eye contact with the pedestrian.”
In 20019 more than 100 pedestrians were killed throughout the state of Missouri. With more than 300 seriously injured. The top contributing factors were drug and alcohol, failure to yield and distracted drivers.
“They need to put their phones down. Distracted driving, I think is one of the major issues that we run into.
He it’s not just drivers who get distracted. “I’ve seen people walking down the road and they’re about to cross the road and their looking at their phone as they walk. You’ll see people trip. You see people fall. In nice weather like we are having today. But they’re just not watching where they are walking.”
For the safety of pedestrians, McMillen warns us to simply pay attention. “I think the big picture here is that everybody just be safe and be aware. Just be aware of your surroundings and be aware of the traffic. A pedestrian or motorist as your interacting.”
The pedestrian awareness campaign off Sunday and lasts through the week.
