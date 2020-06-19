Passenger killed in crash involving an animal in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver and a passenger were involved in a serious crash in Dunklin County, Missouri late Thursday night, June 18.
First responders were called out to the crash on U.S. 412, just five miles east of Kennett, around 10:45 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep, Ajaysia L. Pulliam, 23 of Kennett, hit an animal in the road.
The Jeep went off of the roadway and flipped.
The passenger, Antonia E. Mitchell, 22 of Blue Springs, was thrown from the vehicle.
Both Pulliam and Mitchell were flown to out of state hospitals.
Mitchell did not recover from her injuries and passed away at an Arkansas hospital around 12:36 a.m.
Pulliam is being treated for serious injuries at a Memphis hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Highway Patrol did not state what kind of animal the Jeep hit.
MSHP reports Pulliam was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but Mitchell was not.
The Jeep was reported as totaled and was towed from the scene.
