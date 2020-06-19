Mo. lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Lottery is urging all Lucky for Life players to check their tickets from Thursday night’s drawing.
A ticket sold in the state matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Lucky Ball number, to win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life.
The winning numbers were 1, 6, 16, 27 and 34, and the Lucky Ball number was 2.
Players can check their tickets by scanning them on the lottery’s mobile app or on a Check-a-Ticket machine at retail.
“If you have the winning ticket, be sure to sign the back and put it in a safe place before making your appointment to take it to Missouri Lottery Headquarters in Jefferson City,” said Mary Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. “We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice.”
Per Lottery policy, information regarding the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning top-prize ticket will be made available within 72 hours, or after the winner has come forward and completed the claiming process – whichever occurs first.
An additional Missouri player matched the five white-ball numbers drawn last night to win the second-level prize of $25,000 a year for life.
These winners have 180 days to claim their prize, which in this case is December 15.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.