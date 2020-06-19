Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services investigating fraudulent medical marijuana certifications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating fraudulent medical marijuana certifications.
They said it determined that patient licenses have been issued to applicants who submitted physician certification forms with an unauthorized physician signature.
At this time, they said there is no evidence to indicate the affected patients were aware the physician listed was not the physician who met with them. However, the physician certification for these patients was not valid.
Patients impacted by the fraudulent activity will be notified, and they will be allowed 30 days to submit a valid certification to DHSS. If a valid certification is not received, the patient’s license will be revoked.
DHSS referred the case to the attorney general’s office and to the Missouri Board of Healing Arts for further action. Anyone with further information can contact the medical marijuana program call center at 866-219-0165, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or by email at medicalmarijuana@health.mo.gov.
