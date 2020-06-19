Hot Saturday with a few storms late. Better chance of storms Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed another great day across the area with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. We have seen a few clouds develop with the day time heat and there is a slim chance a shower could develop, but most areas will likely remain on the dry side. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 70s.
Clouds will dissipate after midnight across the Heartland. There are a few thunderstorms to our northwest but these should stay out of our area overnight. We will see mostly sunny skies early tomorrow but clouds will develop during the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop to our west tomorrow afternoon and these could move across the Heartland tomorrow evening.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s in most areas. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index in the middle 90s.
We will see a good chance of scattered storms Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm those days, in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will move through late Tuesday bringing a cool down to the area by mid week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.