Hot and humid weekend, with scattered storms possible

Temperatures tonight won’t drop as cool as they were this morning. Lows tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 60s. So, it will be a warmer start to the day and the afternoon will be a touch warmer too. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with feels like number a degree or two warmer than the actual air temperature. There will be a few isolated storms through the afternoon hours, with rain chances increasing in our western counties by the evening hours. More scattered storms expected overnight into early Sunday morning. In fact, Sunday morning could wind up being wetter for some areas than the afternoon hours. Outside of the storms is will be hot and sticky. More comfortable air looks to arrive by the middle of next week.