Heroes for Kids Comic Con scheduled in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Heroes of Kids will be hosting the second annual Comic Con at the Perry Park Center.
It will be July 18. You can click here to buy tickets online, and they’ll also be available at the door.
Organizers say the show booth fees and silent auction proceeds will benefit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial Wall and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Guests will include Phil Barnhart, a second generation Disney animator; John Anderson from Guardians of the Galaxy 2; Charles D. Moisant from Silver Phoenix Entertainment; and Matthew Atchley, a celebrity artist and actor.
There will also be music, photos, costume contests, gaming and more.
They say local heroes from the Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, EMS and military personnel will also be joining.
Heroes for Kids began in 2015 as a way to bring together real life heroes and costumed heroes to improve community relations while raising money for different charitable organizations.
