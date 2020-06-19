Health Dept. confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Bonne Terre Prison

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Center confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Bonne Terre Prison.
While undergoing facility-wide sentinel testing for the virus, the health center said 21 confirmed cases have been identified at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Mo.
A total of 2,686 inmates and staff have been tested, so far. The facility is still receiving results.
The correctional center is following guidelines and working with the health center to prevent further spread. The prison will remain closed to visitors.
Under CDC guidelines, critical infrastructure employees at the prison are allowed to continue to work if they are asymptomatic, as long as they use protective equipment.
However, the Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless of if they are asymptomatic. They are sent home and cannot return until they receive two negative tests.
According to the health center, the outbreak is under ongoing investigation as it works to identify contacts of positive employees. Inmates who have been in the facility for 14 days or more prior to testing will be counted in St. Francois County stats per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines.
Employees who are county residents will be counted in county stats. Cases which reside outside of the county will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.
