Free COVID-19 testing in Butler Co., Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department will host free COVID-19 testing in June and July.
Testing will be done at the health department, 1619 N. Main Street in Poplar Bluff.
It will be via a nasal swab or you can schedule a rapid COVID-19 test.
The nasopharyngeal swab test can take between one to five business days to receive results. The rapid test results are given within 20 minutes.
Click here to visit the health department online or call them at 573-785-8478.
You must be 16 years old or older.
