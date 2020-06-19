Four River Behavioral Health awarded $4,831 to expand telehealth services

“With the FCC grant that was awarded to the agency as part of the CARES act, we were able to purchase 30 computer tablets that will aid in providing telehealth services. This will ensure our clients can continue to receive mental health care from their homes, via video conferencing, during this difficult time,” said Terry Hudspeth, CEO of Four Rivers Behavioral Health. “Senator McConnell has always been an advocate of mental health services in Kentucky and we are so appreciative of his efforts to, once again, help secure funding for the important work that we do.”