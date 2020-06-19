First Alert: Heating up, isolated shower possible

(KFVS) - Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s and it will feel slightly muggy.
This afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies.
Light clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says there are small chances of an isolated shower.
High temperatures will reach the low 90s today!
This weekend will be sticky and warm.
Areas west of the Mississippi River, such as southeast Missouri and portions of Southern Illinois, will have higher chances of scattered rain and storms by Saturday afternoon.
More scattered rain and storms will push into the Heartland by Sunday. An isolated strong storm is possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are the main threats.
Next week is looking soggy, but temperatures will be cooling down into the mid and low 80s!
