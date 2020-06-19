First Alert Friday Forecast

It’s been a mainly dry week, but thunderstorm chances will be increasing over the weekend, especially from Saturday evening through Sunday and Monday as a weak frontal boundary and upper trough approach. We are not outlooked for severe storms by SPC but, as is normal in the summer, a few strong pulse-type storms could become briefly severe. Rain chances look to peak on Monday into Monday night, and then should start to decrease on Tuesday as the upper trough pushes off to the east. The middle of next week is looking slightly cooler and less humid, before we begin to warm up again by next weekend.