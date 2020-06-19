Deceased homeowner’s Graves County home repetitively burglarized

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Mayfield men have been arrested in connection with burglarizing a deceased person home multiple times and stealing an identity.
Beginning in early May 2020, a home on Ky Hwy 80 West of Mayfield began being repeatedly burglarized.
Suspects were forcing entry into the home and stealing household items, electronics, family heirlooms, and other items.
The homeowner had recently passed away.
As part of the investigation, Graves sheriff’s detectives learned that a family member of the deceased had been notified that her identity had been stolen.
Suspects had been applying for credit cards in the family members name from an online location.
During the investigation, an address on Jimtown Road was identified as being the location from which the online crime had occurred.
On June 18, Graves Sheriff’s deputies and detectives went to the Jimtown home.
While at this house, two suspects, Andrew Anderson and Devon Saxton, along with a pickup truck load of stolen property were located, all of which had been stolen from the Ky Hwy 80 West location.
Additional stolen items were recovered from a broken down and locked vehicle
