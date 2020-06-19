Christopher, Ill. American Legion to honor veterans that passed during COVID-19 with 21-gun salute

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - The American Legion Post 528 will honor veterans who passed during COVID-19 with a 21-gun salute.
Organizers say this is in recognition of the comrades who were not able to receive military rites after their passing.
It will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3 at the Veteran Memorial on South Victor Street in Christopher, Ill.
In addition to the salute, the names of each veteran will be read off.
If a family that lost a loved one would still like graveside rites performed, they can contact Legion Commander Roger Rice.
