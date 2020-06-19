Child injured after crashing scooter into SUV

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - A nine-year-old Eldorado, Illinois boy was injured in a crash on Thursday evening, June 18.
Illinois State Police (ISP) called the crash serious.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fourth and N. Railroad Streets in Eldorado just before 7 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a scooter.
According to ISP, a young boy on a scooter traveling westbound on a bike path failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a passing SUV.
A witness told authorities they saw the small children’s scooter hit the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
The nine-year-old was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV refused medical treatment.
