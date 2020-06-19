Automatic CPR devices for six Cape Girardeau Co. fire departments

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - New devices at fire departments in Cape Girardeau County could help you and your loved ones survive cardiac arrest.
“In the short time that we’ve had them in the trial period, we have used them out in the field and had success,” said Cape Girardeau Fire Department Chief Deputy Randy Morris.
According to Morris, the automatic CPR machines now play a big role in their care for cardiac arrest patients.
“Anytime anyone’s in cardiac arrest, it’s a chaotic scene. Being able to use this device is another tool in our toolbox,” he said.
It’s a tool Morris said leads to higher survival rates.
Six fire departments across Cape Girardeau County received the devices, bought using money the county received from the federal CARES Act. Those departments are in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Fruitland, Gordonville, East County and Millersville.
“It actually starts doing the compressions for us and then allows us to do other things like intubations or IV access or do cardiac medications,” said Morris.
According to Morris, the machine also gives patients reliable compressions every time.
“Doing a CPR event manually can for a duration can be tiring and each person that gets fatigued, the quality of the compression goes down,” he said.
It’s especially helpful when moving people into an ambulance.
“In certain areas if we’re going down a stairwell or in a tight corridor, we’ll have to pause compressions, because we can’t fit that many people down a hallway or down a stairwell. So when the time that they’re not doing compressions is time lost, it’s time that blood is not flowing,” he said.
But, with the automatic device, the compressions do not stop during those situations.
“Patients have survived and recovered, had good neurological outcomes walking out of the hospital,” said Morris.
According to Morris, the devices make a big difference for patients in more rural areas of the county, who sometimes wait longer for an ambulance.
