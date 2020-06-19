3 arrested in connection to Perry and Cape Girardeau County burglaries

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three men were arrested in connection to a burglary in May.
Gary A. Mims, 40, of Pocahontas; Lance K. Moore, 32, of Millersville; and Jason B. Gordon, 44, of Burfordsville are facing numerous burglary, theft and stealing charges in Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties.
According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, on Monday, June 1, a resident reported a burglary that happened on May 6. The resident said he had photographs.
On June 6, the sheriff said the same resident reported he had been burglarized again and had photographs of the suspects and a vehicle. A house, a barn and two sheds on the same property had been burglarized.
After studying the photographs, investigators believed the suspects were Cape Girardeau County residents. They contacted the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and a joint investigation led to the arrest of three people for crimes in both Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties.
