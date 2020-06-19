1 arrested in connection to Carbondale liquor store burglary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was arrested in connection to a liquor store burglary.
Ebony A. Bradley-Farr, 36, of Carbondale, was charged with burglary.
Overnight Sunday, March 31, police responded to alarms from businesses inside the University Mall where suspects forced entry and stole property from JC Penny’s, Game Stop, Old Navy, Hibbett Sports and the Finish Line.
According to police, they responded to an alarm at Blue Fish Liquors on Sweets Drive around 12:34 a.m. on Monday, June 1.
Police said the investigation is still active, and additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.