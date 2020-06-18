What you need to know June 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 18.
Another mild morning in the Heartland.
Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 60s and warm into the upper 80s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, but there is a very small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90s with slowly increasing humidity on Friday.
Chances of rain increase on Sunday and through next week.
Temperatures look to cool down next week.
- A Kennett, Mo. woman was charged in connection with her husband’s murder.
- Paducah police are searching for a woman in connection with a stabbing at a home on Ashbrook Avenue.
- Prosecutors brought murder charges against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back.
- A second man has been charged with the murder of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn after a handful of looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis.
- With an increase in online shopping, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recession, up to 25,000 retail stores across the United States are expected to permanently shut their doors this year.
- As the race for a vaccine against the new coronavirus intensifies, rich countries are rushing to place advance orders, leaving significant questions about whether developing countries will get any vaccine before the pandemic ends.
- President Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television’s Washington Bureau Chief at the White House about a range of topics, including police reform, coronavirus and the election.
- Governor Mike Parson is requesting President Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for 19 counties in Missouri affected by severe storms and tornadoes that swept across the state on May 3 and 4.
- Many have turned to recreational vehicles to maintain social distancing and safety.
- The Annual Puxico Homecoming, “Home of the Goat Burger,” was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.
- Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.
