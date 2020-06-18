Want to keep your stuff? Lock it up.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to several auto burglaries throughout the city, Carbondale Police are urging residents and visitors to lock their vehicles.
They said locking-up is the best way to prevent becoming a burglary victim and in keeping your belongings.
Police call burglars opportunists. If they see a car is unlocked or windows rolled down, it makes for easy pickings.
When possible police suggest parking in a well-lit area, activate an alarm, if the is one and remove tempting items, such as purses and backpacks, for plain sight.
Drivers who use key fobs to lock their vehicle are also urged to double-check their doors are indeed locked.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.