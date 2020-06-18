Visitation with restrictions to resume at some Mo. Dept. of Corrections locations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Corrections will resume visitation at some locations, with restrictions in place.
According to the department, visiting will resume on Thursday, June 25 at Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City, South Central Correctional Center in Licking and Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe.
This comes as the department continues to conduct mass COVID-19 testing among offenders and staff at all state prisons.
A gradual return to normal operations will begin at sites where there are no cases of COVID-19. Changes may include reinstating programming, group activities and visits.
All visitors must call the facility to schedule an appointment. Contact information is available on the DOC website
The restrictions, based on recommendations from offender councils, include:
- All visitors must pass COVID-19 screening with a temperature check prior to entering the check-in area; anyone who does not pass the screening will not be allowed to enter
- Any visitor exhibiting signs of illness may be turned away
- Maximum of 2 visitors per offender
- Maximum of 2 visits per month
- Visits restricted to 2 hours in length with 45-minute break between visits to sanitize all surfaces and to process new visitors
- No minors under the age of 18
- Any visitor or offender with a serious underlying medical condition should refrain from visiting
- All visitors, staff and offenders will be required to wear a face cover or mask while in the visiting area; visitors must bring their own face covers
- Face covers will be inspected/searched for contraband and must be lowered when entering/exiting for identification purposes
- No contact between visitor and offender; no entrance/exit embrace or kiss; no contact at the table
- Visitors may use beverage vending machines only. No drink sharing is allowed. One person at a time at the vending machine, which will be cleaned after each use.
- No food vending, microwaves, water fountains or sink areas may be used
- No offender on quarantine status will be allowed to visit
- No games may be checked out
- Children’s areas remain closed
- No pictures
- Visiting rooms will be at 30% capacity, and each offender’s visitor(s) will be spaced apart from other visitors
