Tenn. nears 500 COVID-19 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Heath announced 313 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths and 572 recoveries across the state on Wednesday, June 17.
Currently, 32,143 Tennesseans have tested positive for the virus, including 497 deaths and 21,282 recoveries.
TDH reports 644,344 individuals have been tested for the virus in the state.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m.
