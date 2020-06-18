Temperatures heat up tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw partly sunny skies across the area with warm temperatures but pleasant humidity levels. There are a few very isolated showers in our eastern counties but these will die out after sunset. Temperatures this evening will be pleasant, falling into the low 70s by the late evening hours.
The isolated showers and clouds will diminish after sunset. Skies will remain clear across the area overnight. We will see a few clouds develop once again tomorrow with the day time heat. There will be a few isolated showers as well however, most areas will be dry.
Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower to mid 60s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower 90s.
Your seven day forecast shows a hot and mostly dry Saturday with only a few isolated storms. Rain chances will increase Sunday and last through the middle of next week. Temperatures will cool down below average again next week.
