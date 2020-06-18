Staying safe while grilling outside after large fire at Lake of the Ozarks

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A huge fire broke out at the Lake of the Ozarks earlier this week and after one Heartland fire department saw the video, they knew now is a good time to talk grill safety.
“That was a massive amount of fire that probably could have been prevent,” said Robert Grief, Captain at Jackson Fire Department.
Grief is talking about the fire at the Emerald Bay Condos at the Lake of the Ozarks.
According to the Missouri State Fire Marshal it all started because of an outdoor grill.
“You can find safety tips about grills all over the internet. If some of those safety tips would’ve been followed this might have been prevented,” he said.
Grief said this fire is proof that people need to be careful.
“If you can get the grill away from the house, you’re at a lot better position to not have a fire. If a grill has a flame up a lot of time if it’s against the house it could get up into the soffits and into the attic and cause a fire,” said Grief.
He said if you have a gas grill, regularly check the hose.
“If you have a leak in your propane line, you could actually have a gas explosion,” he said.
Grief said it’s easy to do, prepare a spray bottle with 50 percent water and 50 percent soap and spray it directly on the hose.
“If any bubbles occur you need to adjust accordingly or replace,” he said.
And for those who use a charcoal grill, Grief said don’t throw away hot ashes.
“The best practice when dealing with charcoal and the ash is to wet the ash and then dispose of it properly and then keep it outdoors,” said Grief.
He said if a fire starts, immediately call for help.
“Always dial 911 first and if you have an extinguisher handy, which you should have, use your extinguisher while waiting on help to arrive,” he said.
The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire as accidental and there were no injuries.
