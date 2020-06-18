Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 more death related to COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | June 18, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:48 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced one more death related to COVID-19 in Williamson County.

The Health Department has also been notified of two new cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 94 confirmed positives in Williamson County and 12 positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 72 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.

