MSHP stresses safety this Fourth of July

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colonel Eric T. Olson, is encouraging Missouri’s travelers to make smart choices and keep safety in mind.
It is also important to observe social distancing and other CDC guidelines related to the coronavirus, and stay home if you are ill.
During the 2019 counting period, 15 people were killed and 457 injured in Missouri over the July Fourth holiday in 1,109 traffic crashes.
Troopers arrested 162 people for driving while intoxicated.
There were nine boating crashes, which included four injuries.
Three people drowned during last year’s July Fourth holiday.
Troopers made 13 boating while intoxicated arrests in 2019.
This year the Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) and Operation Dry Water over the July Fourth holiday weekend.
Operation Dry Water specifically targets impaired boat operators.
All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri roadways and waterways to enforce traffic and boating laws, and offering assistance as needed.
