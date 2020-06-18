More than 35K tested for COVID-19 antibodies in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 208 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the state on Wednesday, June 17.
At this time, approximately 533 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals, including 64 using ventilators.
Currently, 16,625 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 909 deaths have been reported.
DHSS reports 290,931 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 35,349 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on the states response to the virus on Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.