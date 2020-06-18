2 more people die due to COVID-19 in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting two new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Union County.
There have been a total of 18 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 173 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms one new case of COVID-19 in Pulaski County.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 279 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms a total of 3,300 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of June 12.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.