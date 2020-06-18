Mo. police officers visit 7-year-old’s lemonade stand

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A summer tradition for kids turned into a learning opportunity for a Cape Girardeau boy and his mom.
“One lemonade coming right up,” said Dekaveon Walton-Bell, a 7-year-old lemonade stand operator. “So happy!”
It’s the spot for first responders to get a refreshing treat and meet the boy behind the business.
“I had to take a picture with them. Even the police officers. It was soooo amazing,” said Dekaveon.
“I literally heard from them like, ‘hey go swing by, it’s really cool.' He’s got a great set-up, great personality and everything. So obviously hearing all of that information you can’t pass it up,” said Cape Girardeau Officer Jennifer Rubin.
Rubin even let Dekaveon get a taste of another job as she showed him how to turn on the lights and sirens on her police vehicle.
“This is an opportunity where we’re able to focus on a positive and show these kids hey we’re here for you. We want to be here with you. And it’s a chance for them to see us as people,” said Officer Rubin.
“Opening my eyes to seeing that Cape does have good officers, and they have been a big support to my son and his business now that he has,” said Denesha Walton, Dekaveon’s mom.
Both his mom and Officer Rubin said this stand made more than just lemonade out of lemons.
“If he’s ever in a situation where he really needs help, he knows that he’s able to call us and that we’re here for him,” said Officer Rubin.
“Everything was supposed to be a lesson for him for this lemonade stand when we did start it for him. But it’s been a lesson for us all with everything going on in the world about division right now with officers and Black lives,” said Walton.
According to Walton, Dekaveon’s made more than $1,000. He said he hopes to host a community event for kids over the summer.
Walton said they plan to keep the stand open for weeks to come. It’s behind Ruler Foods in Cape Girardeau on Good Hope Street.
Dekaveon was also given an honorary business license from Cape Girardeau City Hall.
