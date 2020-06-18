Mo. Dept. of Economic Development releases May jobs report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development released its May jobs report on Thursday, June 18.
According to the Department, Missouri’s labor market began a rebound in May 2020, following the major job losses in April 2020 from COVID-19 shutdowns. Employment, seasonally adjusted, increased by 32,900 jobs over the month, though still down by 260,600 over the year.
However, the May 2020 rate was more than three times higher than the May 2019 rate.
The rate was steady at 3.5 percent in January and February 2020 before the COVID-19 spike began in March 2020.
