Mild and Dry Morning

Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with a few northern counties in the upper 50s. Clear skies will lead into a sunny morning. Mostly sunny skies hold as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s. There is a very small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
Ending the week on a mainly dry note. However, temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90s with slowly increasing humidity on Friday.
Chances of rain increase specifically Sunday and through next week. While this week had many consecutive dry days, next week will have many consecutive wet days. Temperatures look to cool down next week.
-Lisa
