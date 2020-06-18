$3.78M grant awarded to SIU Carbondale’s head start program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $3.78 million grant to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
The grant money will support SIU’s head start program to help promote early education for income-eligible families with preschool-aged children in Jackson and Williamson Counties.
HHS’ Office of Head Start provides oversight and administers grant funding to 1,600 public and private nonprofit and for-profit organizations across the United States.
