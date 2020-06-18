$3.7M awarded to Cape Girardeau Co. Transit Authority for COVID-19 response

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a $3.7 million grant award to the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority.
It’s part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
CGCTA will use the grant funding to support its bus transit and demand-response transportation services, including preventative maintenance, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory with recommended actions for transit agencies to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among transit employees and passengers.
