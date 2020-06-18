Juneteenth celebration in Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
June the 19th is a day African Americans across the country celebrate their freedom in the United States. This year, for the first time in the City of Cape, there will be a community Juneteenth celebration.
“We just have to recognize we are all a part of the human family. And that we all need to love each other,” says event organizer and local vendor Michele Jackson. She explains why this event is so important to the black community.
“The meaning of Juneteenth is basically our Independence Day. Union general Gordon Granger actually reading the federal order. Letting the slaves who haven’t been emancipated yet know you are free”
This is why she says, there’s a need to commemorate this special day. “It’s a celebration of our freedom. And because of our experience in America, we don’t really get to celebrate that freedom.”
Kayla Smith, entrepreneur and owner of a local boutique says, now is the time to share her culture with others. “In times right now with a lot of things that are going on in the world right now, the obvious, it’s important to stay focused on where we come from, what our culture is, and where we came from.”
At the event, Smith says there will be plenty of food, games for the kids and a makeshift library full of educational books.
“There is going to be different activities and things going on.” she says. “We are going to have vendor tables set up with entrepreneurs and business owners.”
The Juneteenth celebration event takes place this Friday June the 19th at the corner of Frederick and Independence street in cape. One City event organizers tell me they look forward to bringing the community together to learn about black business, and also teach them about a very pivotal moment in black history.
Event organizers tell us they will be practicing the CDC social distancing guidelines throughout the event, and they recommend everyone to wear personal protection equipment when attending.
