Jackson County Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Jackson County Health Department in the past 24 hours.
There have been 320 confirmed cases in Jackson County, including 18 deaths related to COVID-19.
Two more residents were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 275 residents.
27 active cases are currently being managed.
The county releases a table of new COVID-19 cases over the last eleven weeks.
