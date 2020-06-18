Jackson County Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | June 18, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:53 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to Jackson County Health Department in the past 24 hours.

There have been 320 confirmed cases in Jackson County, including 18 deaths related to COVID-19.

Two more residents were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 275 residents.

27 active cases are currently being managed.

The county releases a table of new COVID-19 cases over the last eleven weeks.

Looking at data of new confirmed cases in Jackson County over the past eleven weeks: (Source: Jackson County)

