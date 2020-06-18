IDES: unemployment decreases, payrolls rise as industries reopen

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced on Thursday, June 18 the unemployment rate fell -2.0 percentage points, and nonfarm payrolls added +62,200 jobs in May.
That’s based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES.
The April monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report from -762,200 to -738,600 jobs.
The May payroll jobs estimate, and unemployment rate, reflects activity for the week including the 12th.
“As we continue to grapple with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to safely reopening the state to begin economic recovery,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We remain focused on providing working families and small businesses the tools necessary for recovery as we move through each phase of the Restore Illinois plan.”
Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment decreased by -737,900 jobs, with losses across nearly all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs decreases were: Leisure and Hospitality (-285,200), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-102,100) and Professional and Business Services (-96,100).
