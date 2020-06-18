Holiday World to reopen June 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holiday World is preparing to reopen its parks this summer.
The amusement park received approval from the “Back on Track Indiana Plan” to open for the season on June 17.
The park will reopen with new guidelines, such as using virtual wait lines, to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.
Season passholders will get to enjoy the park first, with a staggered opening.
· June 14: Platinum Season Passholders
· June 15: Platinum Season Passholders and Season Passholders
· June 16: Platinum Season Passholders, Season Passholders, and Summer Fun Card Passholders may visit
Holiday World will add automatic utensil dispensers to food areas while awaiting regulations for self-serve drink stations for unlimited free drinks. The park says if self serve are not available, park staff will be available to pour as many drinks as customers need.
Decals will be placed on the ground to help park goers practice social distancing.
Park officials hope to open Splashin’ Safari on the 4th of July.
