Here’s what you can expect if you plan to golf for Father’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If Dad’s wish for Father’s Day involves a golf course, you’re in luck!
With Father’s Day just around the corner, Cody Hinkebein with the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course said things are picking up since being closed for five weeks due to COVID-19.
"Tee-sheets already filling up," he said.
“We’re actually busier than we were before we closed,” he added.
He said when the course first opened, things were super strict.
“In the beginning, it was one person to a cart, sanitizing everything, don’t touch the cart and stuff like that,” Hinkebein said.
Now since the state’s reopening, they are getting used to the new normal, but with not so many rules.
"We have gotten back to two people to a cart," he said.
For golfer Charlie Seabaugh, he's glad to swing a club again.
“Well since I’m retired, I don’t have much else to do but play golf and just enjoy it,” he said.
Hinkebein said if you want to play for Fathers Day, this is a good social distancing activity.
