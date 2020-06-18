Heating up and tracking rain chances

Tonight will be calm and quiet. Lows will only dip into the lower to mid 60s by daybreak on Friday. Friday will be hotter than any other day this week, highs will top out in the lower 90s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms, but most of the area will remain dry. The rain chances do go up a little as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening hours on Saturday, especially in our western counties in southeast Missouri. It’s something to watch as rain chances are trending higher. More scattered storms possible on Father’s Day. Outside of the storms it will be hot and sticky.