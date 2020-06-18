Grand American trapshooting competition relocated to Mo. for 2020

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KFVS) - After the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced the 121st Grand American World Trapshooting Championships would not take place at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta, Illinois, event organizers turned to another venue to host the event.
According to the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA), the Grand American competition for 2020 will held at the home grounds of the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek, Missouri.
Linn Creek is in Camden County, which is at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The competition will be held from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15.
ATA organizers said they are working on a plan to host the event at its new location and more details will be forthcoming.
According to the Missouri Trap Shooters Association website, their facility offers 60 traps, 30 and 50 RV camping and vendor space, but RV spots are already filled.
The Grand American, the largest shooting event of its kind, spans several days and is home to more than 20 events, drawing shooters from across the world. More than 5,000 competitors and spectators are expected to attend the event.
IDNR announced on June 15 the competition could not be held in Sparta due to public health concerns about COVID-19.
ATA said they had been in talks with IDNR for several weeks on the likely-hood of holding the competition and asked for a decision by June 15 to allow time for preparations in holding the event at another venue.
The Linn Creek location was chosen as a back-up choice ahead of the final decision from IDNR.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost said he is disappointed with the Illinois Department of Public Health and IDNR decision.
“While the health and safety of Illinoisans remains our top priority, we are witnessing the real-world consequences of a shutdown gone too far,” stated Rep. Bost. “The Grand American trapshooting competition is a time-honored event in Southern Illinois and a point of pride for our people. Banning this year’s event shows a lack of appreciation for how COVID-19 impacts different regions differently and ignores the simmering frustration of Southern Illinoisans desperate to jumpstart our economy.”
