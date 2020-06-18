Grand American trapshooting competition relocated to Mo. for 2020

“While the health and safety of Illinoisans remains our top priority, we are witnessing the real-world consequences of a shutdown gone too far,” stated Rep. Bost. “The Grand American trapshooting competition is a time-honored event in Southern Illinois and a point of pride for our people. Banning this year’s event shows a lack of appreciation for how COVID-19 impacts different regions differently and ignores the simmering frustration of Southern Illinoisans desperate to jumpstart our economy.”