First Alert Thursday Outlook

The unusual pattern that brought us unusually pleasant weather to start the week is finally breaking down. This will allow for a gradual return to more typical summer conditions…with warmer temps and more humidity. Today will still likely be mainly sunny…with afternoon highs of about 86 to 90. But by tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, we’ll likely have official highs near or above 90 again, along with a bit more humidity.
Much of the region has gone about a week now without rainfall; one of the longest dry spells in a long while. While an isolated shower looks possible as early as Friday….rain chances look to really ramp up over the weekend and into next week as a weak frontal boundary pushes into the region. Currently it looks like the best chances of rain will be about Sunday thru Tuesday….followed by slightly less muggy conditions again next week.
