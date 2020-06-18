First Alert: Sunny, dry trend continues

(KFVS) - Another mild morning in the Heartland.
Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 60s and warm into the upper 80s.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says this afternoon will be mostly sunny, but there is a very small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90s with slowly increasing humidity on Friday.
Chances of rain increase on Sunday and through next week.
Temperatures look to cool down next week.
